Daisy Edgar-Jones reads reviews of her films 'all the time'

Daisy Edgar-Jones can't resist reading reviews of her performances.

The Normal People actress admitted to ELLE that she has been plagued by imposter syndrome throughout her career and has a fear of "not being good enough" at her job.

As a result, she is unable to resist reading reviews of her work "all the time". However, theatre director Rebecca Frecknall recently encouraged her to stop reading what critics and social media users thought of her.

"That's just been a big learning curve for me," she shared. "Of course, I want to make things that connect, and I want to make things that are critically acclaimed, but I also want to be brave and fearlessly approach my work. You can't do that if you're too worried about whether something's good or bad.

"You can only connect with whether you find something truthful, and if it speaks to you, then give it your all. I want to stop being concerned about anything other than what's in front of me."

The Twisters star has come to accept that she can't please everybody and won't be able to replicate the success of Normal People with every project. However, she noted that reviews aren't representative of every cinemagoer.

"Where the Crawdads Sing didn't get great reviews, but it's been the thing that most people come up to say they loved," Edgar-Jones said of the 2022 film. "For some people, it's their favourite film. How amazing is that? And I had the best time, and I think it's a great film. Art is so subjective, and you can't control how people respond."

Edgar-Jones will next be seen in the movie On Swift Horses, which hits U.S. cinemas on 25 April.