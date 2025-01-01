Eric Andre turned down Kieran Culkin's Oscar-winning role in A Real Pain

Comedian Eric Andre passed on the role in A Real Pain that won Kieran Culkin an Oscar.

Speaking on Andrew Santino's Whiskey Ginger podcast, Andre revealed the film's writer, director, and star Jesse Eisenberg had originally offered the supporting role of his lead character David Kaplan's cousin, Benji, to him.

A Real Pain follows the two estranged cousins as they reunite for a Jewish heritage tour of Poland to remember their late grandmother. The part eventually went to Culkin who bagged the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as David's quirky, free-spirited travel comparison.

"Two years ago, Jesse Eisenberg called me...offered me the role that Kieran Culkin got the Oscar for," André said. "I was like, 'That seems really miserable and not in my lane.' I read the script. I was like, 'To go to Poland for six weeks and shoot a movie where we're just babbling about the Holocaust, seems like a bummer.'"

The Succession star's performance not only earned him an Oscar but also prizes at the BAFTA Awards, Critics Choice Awards, the Golden Globes, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Lamenting his decision to turn such a great role down, Andre added: "I was like, 'Appreciate the offer. I'm sure it's gonna be great. I don't think that's what I'm looking for right now. The motherf**ker won an Oscar for the role I passed up. It's not like I get offered roles constantly."