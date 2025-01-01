Gayle King 'winging it' on trip into space

Gayle King is getting ready to blast off into space but admits she's still figuring out what to pack.

"I'm winging it," the TV host told Us Weekly at the 11th Breakthrough Prize ceremony.

"I'm getting ready. I'm now putting my bag together. Like, what do you put in the bag to go to space, right?"

King is part of the all-women crew for Blue Origin's upcoming mission, marking the first time the Jeff Bezos-owned company is sending an entirely female team into space.

"It's the first all-women crew," King said. "I imagine we'll comb our hair and put on lipstick."

King will be joining fellow space travellers on the 14 April launch including pop star Katy Perry, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics researcher and civil rights advocate Amanda Nguyen, filmmaker Kerianne Flynn and journalist-helicopter pilot Lauren Sanchez.

The historic NS-31 mission will take off from Blue Origin's Launch Site One in West Texas and is expected to last about 11 minutes.

While it won't reach orbital space, the flight will cross the Kármán line - about 65 miles above Earth - considered the edge of space by international standards.

Before liftoff, the crew will undergo their final training in Van Horn, Texas.