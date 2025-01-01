Comedian Jeff Ross hospitalised for allergic reaction to ice cream

Jeff Ross was taken into hospital when he tried a new flavour of ice cream while on tour.

The comedian shared a series of photos on Instagram of himself sitting in a hospital bed - along with a snapshot of the ice cream that landed him there.

According to the Comedy Central Roast star, he and his band were in Mill Valley, California, celebrating after a performance of his one-man show, Take a Banana for the Ride, when he started feeling ill and his face began to swell up.

"Had such a fun opening night performance," Ross shared. "Afterwards, me and the band celebrated with some burrata ice cream at a restaurant down the street courtesy of the nice owner. It was delicious. Seriously yummy."

However, despite how good the dessert tasted, his lips quickly "blew up" and he ended up in a nearby emergency room, where he spent the night.

"It was my first allergic reaction ever," he wrote.

"I guess that's pretty remarkable considering I'm constantly shoving whatever food is in front of me into my face."

"Thank you to the overnight shift at MarinHealth Medical Center for only roasting me lightly," he concluded, before sharing that the show must go on.

"Despite looking like Mickey Rourke at the end of The Wrestler... I will be taking a nap and back on stage tonight."