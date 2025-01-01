Jon Provost shares news of fellow child star Jay North's death

Jay North, the child actor who starred as the impish lead character in the 1960s sitcom Dennis the Menace, has died.

The news of his death from cancer was shared by fellow child star Jon Provost, who portrayed Timmy in TV's Lassie.

"I share this news with a heavy, heavy heart," wrote Provost on his Facebook page. "We just lost another original and dear friend, Jay North. I've known Jay for almost 70 years. It wasn't as easy for you as it was for some of us, not that it was a piece of cake that's for sure, but you did suffer a lot more than most. You were a great guy Jay and I miss you with all my heart, but I know you're at peace now."

Provost was referring to the inordinate amount of work that was pushed on North at such a young age. He was eight when Dennis the Menace, based on the comic strip by Hank Ketcham, debuted in 1959.

The series lasted four seasons, which totalled 146 episodes.

Another child star, Bill Mumy, best known for his role as Will Robinson on TV's Lost in Space, also posted a tribute.

"RIP Jay North. We only socialised a few times, but the 'Child Star Club' is a small and always tightly connected group. It's an experience that only a few can truly relate to and understand from the inside."