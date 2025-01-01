Kevin Bacon reflects on Bernie Madoff ponzi scam

Kevin Bacon has made some rare comments about losing money to Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme in the 2000s.

Speaking with Esquire, the actor said, "There's not that much to say, really. If it seems too good to be true, then it's too good to be true."

He added that he and his wife, actor Kyra Sedgwick, aren't "jaded" from the experience.

"More careful, but not jaded," the Footloose star shared.

Bacon said he even uses the frustration in his gym routine.

"The machine is right next to a window, and when I look out that window, I'm looking right at the building where Madoff was," he told the outlet.

"I'm in excruciating pain, doing the leg press, staring out that window. It's perfect in a funny way because I also have to think, 'I can get through this.' And that's how we felt about Madoff."

"It sucked, and we were certainly angry and all the things. But then we woke up the next day and said, 'What do we got? We love each other. We love our children. We're healthy. No one took away our ability to make a living.' So we got back to work."