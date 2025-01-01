Morgan Wallen mocked on Saturday Night Live one week after abrupt exit

The stars of Saturday Night Live took aim at Morgan Wallen's abrupt exit during the latest episode of the sketch show over the weekend.

Following the 29 March edition of the long-running comedy series, the country music star sparked controversy after he walked off the set as the credits rolled instead of sticking around to celebrate with the cast members and guest host Mikey Madison.

While representatives for The Way I Talk hitmaker have not yet addressed the highly publicised moment, amid the episode that aired on Saturday evening, the cast made digs at Wallen during two different segments.

In the cold open, James Austin Johnson took a jab at the Tennessee native while pretending to be U.S. President Donald Trump and discussing the American leader's "liberation day" tariffs.

"I even put tariffs on an island uninhabited by humans. It's called Heard and McDonald Island," the actor said as Trump, before going on to hold up a poster featuring a hamburger in a hula skirt. "I would love to visit there. Can you imagine that? Big Mac and a hula skirt... Get me to God's country, right? Remember that?"

The comment referenced the social media post Wallen shared shortly after he exited the Saturday Night Live set. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the singer uploaded a photo of a private jet along with the caption, "Get me to God's country."

Elsewhere in the episode, Colin Jost poked fun at the 31-year-old during the Weekend Update segment.

"This was the worst week for the stock market since the summer of 2020. But you have to remember - back then, the president was also Trump," the comedian teased. "Just in the past two days, investors have lost over $6 trillion. Money is leaving the stock market faster than Morgan Wallen at goodnights."

Wallen has not yet responded to the jokes about him on the latest episode of SNL. The musician is set to unveil his new album, I'm the Problem, on 16 May.