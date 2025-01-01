Damon Wayans Sr. recalls falling 'in love' with nephew's ex-girlfriend

Damon Wayans Sr. has confirmed he once dated his nephew's ex-girlfriend.

During a recent episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, host Shannon Sharpe jokingly asked the In Living Color actor whether he had ever "done the Jackson 5?" - referencing Jermaine Jackson marrying his brother Randy Jackson's ex-girlfriend, Alejandra Loaiza, in 1995.

In response, Damon addressed the long-standing rumour that he had previously been in a relationship with his nephew's former love interest.

"I was in love with her, that's the thing," he admitted in the wide-ranging interview.

Damon went on to insist that his nephew, who he didn't name, and the woman had not been "in love".

He also blamed the "small dating pool" in California as the reason why he was compelled to pursue the relationship, which began around two years after he divorced ex-wife Lisa Thorner in 2000.

"I got divorced and I was by myself for two years," the 64-year-old continued. "And then, I saw her (his nephew's ex-partner) and I was just like, 'Oh my God. I'm in love.' And then, I found out my nephew had dated (her)."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Damon recounted how he asked his nephew whether it was appropriate for him to date his ex-girlfriend.

"I'm like, you know, 'What's up with that? and he's like, 'That's you.' And I'm like, 'O.K., pass the (cognac brand) Courvoisier, let's go!' And I went ahead, and I fell in love and it was O.K.," he shared, before teasing: "Family gatherings is awkward (sic)."

Most recently, Damon has appeared in the CBS sitcom Poppa's House alongside his 42-year-old son, Damon Wayans Jr.