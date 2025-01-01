Hilaria Baldwin reveals she underwent breast lift surgery

Hilaria Baldwin has revealed she underwent breast lift surgery to give herself a "little up" after welcoming her seventh child.

During the latest episode of The Baldwins, the yoga instructor recalled how she decided to undergo the cosmetic procedure after noticing changes to her figure after having her children.

Hilaria and her husband Alec Baldwin are parents to Carmen, 11, Rafael, nine, Leonardo, eight, Romeo, six, four-year-olds Eduardo and María Lucía, as well as Ilaria, two.

The 30 Rock actor is also father to Ireland, 29, from his marriage to ex-wife Kim Basinger.

"Since I was breastfeeding for so long, it was one of these things I decided to do, like, a little up," she said, without sharing any details about when she underwent the surgery.

Hilaria went on to note that she had been either pregnant or breastfeeding for the past decade.

"I think this is the first time that I've not been pregnant and/or breastfeeding since I've started having kids," the 41-year-old said in a confessional. "I got used to my body more or less a certain way than as most women know who breastfeed and the milk goes out, it's a different, much lower reality. It almost felt like my body wasn't my body anymore, because I was so used to my body being a certain way. It was just to make myself feel OK, and that's OK."

However, Hilaria admitted she was a little hesitant to undergo the cosmetic surgery at one point as she was worried about the impact it could have on her daughters, especially pre-teen Carmen.

"Anytime I do something in the realm of vanity, I don't want them to feel that they have to be a certain way. And I want to try to protect Carmen because I've experienced a lot of self-doubt and listened to the criticism more than I should have," she added.

Hilaria and Alec, 67, have been married since 2012.