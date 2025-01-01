John Lithgow reflects on 'special relationship' with U.K. after winning Olivier Award

John Lithgow reflected on his "special relationship" with the U.K. after winning an Olivier Award on Sunday night.

During the ceremony held at Royal Albert Hall in London, the American star was presented with the prize for Best Actor for his performance as Roald Dahl in the West End production of Giant.

Taking to the stage, Lithgow described taking on the role of the legendary author to be one of the "best experiences I have ever had on stage".

"I want to thank all of you for welcoming me and my wife Mary (Yeager) so thoroughly to England," the 79-year-old said, before appearing to reference U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on British exports to the U.S. "It's not always easy to welcome an American into your midst, and at this particular moment, it's obviously a little more complicated than usual. But for me, for Mary, and for all of our countrymen and countrywomen, I want to assure you that the special relationship is still firmly intact."

Lithgow is set to stay in the U.K. for an extended period of time, with Giant returning to the Harold Pinter Theatre later this month.

The 3rd Rock from the Sun actor has also signed up to play Professor Dumbledore in the upcoming TV series based on J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter books.

Elsewhere, Elliot Levey picked up his second Olivier Award, securing Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Giant, and writer Mark Rosenblatt received The Londoner Award for Best New Play for his work developing the project.

The other big winner on the night was Lesley Manville, who scored Best Actress for her role in Oedipus.

"I knew on day one of this play that we were on to something good," she told the crowd.

In addition, Romola Garai won Best Actress in a Supporting Role for The Years, while the show's director, Eline Arbo, collected the Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director.