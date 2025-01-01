James Corden met with awkward silence after making sexual joke about Dame Judi Dench

James Corden was met with awkward silence after he made a risqué sexual joke about Dame Judi Dench at an awards ceremony over the weekend.

The former U.S. talk show host stunned the audience at the Breakthrough Prize gala in Los Angeles on Saturday when he made an off-colour sexual joke about the British acting veteran and leading U.S. medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"Tonight is the one night that Hollywood and science come together, other than of course that one magical evening where Dr. Fauci had a one-night stand with Dame Judi Dench," Corden said during his opening monologue.

The quip was met with awkward silence while actress/director Olivia Wilde's jaw dropped open in shock.

Ever the professional, the host ignored the stunned reaction and continued with his monologue.

The star-studded audience included Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Drew Barrymore, Lizzo, Christina Aguilera and Paris Hilton.

It's not the first time Corden has made an ill-advised joke while hosting a gala event. He previously came under fire for joking about the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse allegations while hosting amfAR Gala Los Angeles just after the claims broke in October 2017.

"It's a beautiful night here in LA. So beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage," he said at the time. "It has been weird this week though, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath."

After receiving backlash from many online users, including Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan, the British comedian apologised and acknowledged that "sexual assault is no laughing matter".

"I was not trying to make light of Harvey's inexcusable behaviour, but to shame him, the abuser, not the victims," he wrote. "I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention."

Weinstein has been in prison on multiple sexual offence charges since 2020.