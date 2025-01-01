Rosamund Pike refuses to present awards following 2011 BAFTAs flub

Rosamund Pike will never present an award again following her disastrous attempt at the 2011 BAFTA Film Awards.

The Gone Girl actress teamed up with Mamma Mia! star Dominic Cooper to present the Best Original Screenplay BAFTA in London.

The star was so nervous about "being me" on stage in front of a room of Hollywood actors that she opened the envelope to announce the winner before the recap of the nominees, prompting host Jonathan Ross to intervene.

"People assume I'd be quite good at that so sometimes I get asked to present. And now I never, ever, ever present (an award)," she said during an appearance on David Tennant Does a Podcast With..."It's a simple job, it's very hard to get it wrong. And I got it wrong. I opened the envelope before having read out the nominees."

Recalling how fashion designer and director Tom Ford reacted to her gaffe, Pike continued, "He's so exquisite and very very nice, but so sort of pristine. I came off stage and he gave me such a sort of, I can't really describe his look, but it was pitying, I think."

The Wheel of Time star noted that her embarrassing mistake had a "brilliant" outcome - she never had to do it again.

"(I thought,) I'm never ever going to be asked to do this again and I'm totally fine with that," she added.

The British actress explained that she is fine performing in front of people in character, but she "can't bear" going on stage as herself.

"I get stage fright, I feel a fool and I don't want to be there," she confessed. "And yet you give me a character and I feel totally free."

Pike will be returning to the London stage in July in the National Theatre's production of Inter Alia.