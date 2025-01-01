The Goonies star Ke Huy Quan ‘optimistic’ about possible sequel

Ke Huy Quan has his "fingers crossed" for a sequel to ‘The Goonies’.

The 53-year-old actor portrayed Richard ‘Data’ Wang in director Richard Donner’s 1985 kids’ movie, and after it was reported a second film was in the works with writer Chris Columbus and producer Steven Spielberg slated to return, Quan has now said he is "optimistic" the project will move forward.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, he said: "Well, fingers crossed. We have an incredible writer writing the script. Chris Columbus, Spielberg, obviously, same creative team. Except we've been developing for a long time.

"I want to be optimistic this time around. Hopefully, it will happen soon."

In January, Deadline reported a second ‘Goonies’ film was in development at Warner Bros., with Chris Columbus - who wrote the original movie with Spielberg - slated to return for the flick.

Spielberg himself has also reportedly been tapped to return as producer.

Although no specific details about the supposed sequel were disclosed, the outlet reported that Warner Bros. is shifting its focus toward established franchises, and therefore has begun development on a second ‘Goonies’ film.

A month after reports about a ‘Goonies’ sequel surfaced, Quan reunited with co-stars Corey Feldman, Josh Brolin, Kerri Green, Jeff Cohen and writer Columbus at his hand-and-footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, where he said he "would love" to make a second movie.

Speaking with Variety, the ‘Love Hurts’ star said: "It’s one of the most asked questions in my life. I would love for it to happen."

Feldman - who portrayed Clark ‘Mouth’ Devereaux in ‘The Goonies’ - added he and co-star Sean Austin had worked on a sequel roughly a decade ago, which they then pitched to the late Richard Donner.

The ‘Gremlins’ star explained: "Sean and I worked really hard on this, and it was a really great idea."

While the director seemed interested in the pair’s ideas, Donner - who passed away in 2021 - ultimately didn’t board the project, declaring that it would be "too expensive".

Feldman continued: "This is the sequel to ‘The Goonies'. It’s got to be expensive, right?

"He’s like, ‘I want to make it small. I want to make it about the characters — more of a film about these people and where they are now.’ I was like, ‘Ok, all right. Well, there you go. You’re Dick, you’re the boss.’"

Much like Quan, Feldman is still hopeful a second ‘Goonies’ flick materialises.

He said: "All I can say is, get us all together. Everybody is looking good. Sean’s looking good. Josh is looking good. We’re all looking good still, and we’re all alive. Goonies never say die …There’s hope."