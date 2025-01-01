Glenn Close was 'curious' about Kim Kardashian before they became co-stars

Glenn Close has admitted that she was "curious" about Kim Kardashian before they became co-stars.

The eight-time Oscar nominee has gushed about the reality star and businesswoman, who stars alongside her in Ryan Murphy's upcoming legal drama All's Fair.

The series marks Kim's second major acting role after starring in American Horror Story: Delicate, alongside the likes of Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Billie Lourd and Matt Czuchry.

In a new interview with Mail Online, Glenn revealed that she was "curious" to meet Kim.

"I was curious. I couldn't wait to meet her," the 78-year-old said. "I had never done a Ryan Murphy show before, which is a whole other universe, and I think she would be surprised at how I was. I had to find my feet."

The 101 Dalmations star then went on to explain that she didn't feel the need to give The Kardashians star any acting advice.

"I would not presume to give Kim Kardashian advice," she told the outlet. "I think she's a very, very brilliant woman. I think she could choose to do anything she wants."

"Frankly, if she wants to be an actress, that's one road. But she could be," the actress continued. "She's a great executive. She's a great businesswoman. She's a very, very involved mother. She's getting her law degree."

The Fatal Attraction star added that she believes Kim has "huge potential" and noted that she "will be fascinated to see what she chooses to do" next.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the Skims founder admitted she was "really nervous" about starring alongside Glenn, adding, "I have to bring it."

All's Fair, which also stars Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash, is expected to premiere later this year.