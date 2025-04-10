Robert De Niro to be awarded Honorary Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival

Robert De Niro is to be awarded the Honorary Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The 80-year-old actor will be honoured during the opening ceremony of the 78th edition of the event on 13 May, organisers have confirmed.

And the following day, Robert will also appear at a special masterclass at the Debussy Theatre, where he is expected to reflect on a career spanning more than five decades.

The Cannes tribute marks a return to the festival he last attended in 2023 for the premiere of Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, in which he starred as a ruthless businessman.

He previously served as jury president at the festival 14 years ago.

Robert was quoted by Variety saying ahead of the event: “I have such close feelings for Festival de Cannes… especially now when there’s so much in the world pulling us apart, Cannes brings us together — storytellers, filmmakers, fans, and friends.

“It’s like coming home.”

Robert joins a distinguished group of past Honorary Palme d’Or recipients including 74-year-old Meryl Streep and 61-year-old Jodie Foster.

French actor Juliette Binoche, 60, has been announced as the president of this year’s jury, taking over from Greta Gerwig.

It marks the first time in the festival’s history two women have served consecutive terms as jury presidents.

In an interview with Variety, Cannes artistic director Thierry Frémaux said the programming committee was still reviewing entries for the Official Selection, saying: “We still have 50 movies to watch.”

The full lineup of the event is scheduled to be revealed in Paris on Thursday (10.04.25)

This year’s bash is expected to feature a strong showing from American filmmakers.

According to the festival, potential selections include new films from Jim Jarmusch, 71, Spike Lee, 67, Richard Linklater, 63, Kelly Reichardt, 59, Ari Aster, 38, Kristen Stewart, 33, and 55-year-old Wes Anderson.

The Cannes Film Festival will run from 13 to 24 May.