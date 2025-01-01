Tayme Thapthimthong teases music collaboration with White Lotus co-star Lisa

Tayme Thapthimthong has teased that he might make music with his The White Lotus co-star Lisa.

The 35-year-old British actor plays security guard Gaitok in the third season of the show - while BLACKPINK superstar Lalisa 'Lisa' Manobal, 28, plays love interest Mook.

Last week, footage of Thapthimthong singing the Blackstreet and Dr. Dre classic track No Diggity went viral, sparking fan hopes that the actor and his co-star might make music together.

Addressing the speculation, Thapthimthong told E! News, "Oh I don't know. I would love to.

"But I think it's up to her management to decide if I'm kind of allowed to do that. But that would be amazing."

It appears possible that the actor won't need the help of his superstar K-Pop co-star to make a music career of his own, however, as he confirmed to the outlet that he has a "meeting with a few producers" lined up later this month.

He went on to explain that he has been blown away by the reaction fans have had to his performance in the third season of the show.

He said, "I'm just really emotional right now. This is - I've never been on something like this, and it's such a big jump from my whole career to this. And I appreciate all of you guys like coming up and saying, 'Well done.' It's amazing."