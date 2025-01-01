Mike White teases major change for The White Lotus season four

Mike White has warned fans there will be a major change for the next season of The White Lotus.

Season one of the smash HBO murder-mystery series saw guests arrive at a luxury hotel on the shores of Hawaii, while a lavish hotel on the Italian island of Sicily was the setting for season two.

The third season saw characters arrive at a glamorous resort on the beaches of Thailand - but it seems season four will not be anywhere near a beach.

Speaking on an HBO special following the conclusion of the third season on Sunday, the show creator said, "For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the 'crashing waves against rocks' vernacular."

However, he added, "But there's always room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels."

Reports have suggested that locations in Norway, Australia and Morocco and other locations in Africa are being considered for the fourth season.

The show has filmed at luxury Four Seasons hotels for the first three seasons and is expected to use another of the hotel chain's locations for the next season.

While fans, and even some executives at HBO, have been hoping a future season could take place at a ski resort, the suggestion has been shot down.

White Lotus producer David Bernad told The Bill Simmons Podcast in February, "Mike does not like the cold ... he's a California guy, he's not built for the cold. Never say never, but I would be surprised."