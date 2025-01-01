Kathy Griffin reveals she's had a hysterectomy

Kathy Griffin has revealed she underwent a hysterectomy last week for a precancerous condition.

"Happy Monday! I had a hysterectomy on Friday," the comedian wrote via Instagram on Monday.

"That's right they took out the uterus, the fallopian tubes and the ovaries. Pre-cancerous blah blah blah."

Griffin didn't expand on her condition, but announced that she will share additional details at a later time.

"Not to be an a**hole, but how do I not have a reality show to capture all of this?" she joked. "I mean, you can't write it. It's too real."

This isn't Griffin's first tussle with cancer. In August 2021, The Cable Guy actor was diagnosed with Stage 1 lung cancer and underwent surgery to remove a portion of her left lung.

"I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!" she wrote via Instagram at the time.

"Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It's been a helluva four years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine."

Four months later, Griffin appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and revealed that the cancer had been fully removed.