Pregnant Tiffany Trump reveals gender of baby

Tiffany Trump has celebrated with a baby shower and seemingly revealed she's expecting a baby boy.

The daughter of President Donald Trump and ex-wife Marla Maples wore a long baby blue gown in photos from the lavish do, posted to her Instagram Stories.

"One month," the glowing mum-to-be captioned a photo cradling her growing bump.

In another snap, guests celebrated the impending arrival with cookies and other treats decorated with the Beatrix Potter character Peter Rabbit.

President Trump announced his daughter's first pregnancy at an event at the Detroit Economic Club in October last year.

According CNN, the president said his daughter was a "very exceptional young woman" before adding that "she's gonna have a baby. So that's nice".

The baby will be the President's 11th grandchild.

Page Six reported in October that the pregnancy had inspired the socialite to settle into domestic life with husband Michael Boulos.

Tiffany has shared little about the pregnancy via social media, except in January, when she was seen dancing with Boulos and applauding her father in a silver gown at Trump's inaugural ball.

"January 20th, 2025 the evening of my dad's inauguration as the 47th President," she captioned a photo from the event, alongside a blue heart emoji.

Tiffany added she was "marking 6 months pregnant" with her first child.