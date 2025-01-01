Brooks Nader and Glen Savchenko split again

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko have split after getting back together four months ago.

TMZ reported that the pair officially split last week.

The couple first met last year when they were partnered up for US Dancing With the Stars season 33. Throughout their stint on the competition series, the pair sparked romance rumours due to their chemistry and flirty dance floor banter.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and dancer even got matching tattoos before their connection fizzled when they were eliminated from the show.

Nader and Savchenko reunited in December 2024 for the DWTS finale - and subsequently rekindled their relationship. Following the finale, the dancer confirmed to TMZ that he and Nader were back together, slamming the idea that their connection was just a so-called "showmance".

"Of course it's real. Everything is real," he told the outlet. "We're not playing. We're not playing games."

After getting back together, Nader and Savchenko continued to spend time together. In November 2024, the duo spent Thanksgiving together and Nader introduced him to her family.

"He will always have a seat at our table. My family loves him, and he's just a great guy, and he's so great with the family," the model told Us magazine in December.