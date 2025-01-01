Bobby Flay flaunts romance with costar Brooke Williamson

Food Network's Bobby Flay has seemingly confirmed his romance with Brooke Williamson with a "first-rate" night out at Madison Square Garden.

The Bobby's Triple Threat costars fuelled dating rumours when they enjoyed a night out to watch the New York Knicks take on the Phoenix Suns.

Alongside a photo of Williamson sitting courtside at the basketball game, Flay wrote on Instagram Stories, "Food, service and slams were all first rate!"

The longtime Food Network host added, "A great game and a great win last night!"

The outing comes three weeks after Flay first sparked romance rumours with the cooking show star, when they attended a charity dinner together in Los Angeles.

Flay's daughter Sophie - whom the celebrity chef shares with ex-wife Kate Connelly - further stirred relationship speculation earlier this month when she revealed that her dad "always has a date" to Hollywood events.

In addition to his three-year marriage to Connelly during the late '90s, Flay was previously wed to chef Debra Ponzek from 1991 to 1993 and to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor Stephanie Marsh from 2005 to 2015.

Williamson is a chef and restaurateur who won season 14 of the US television reality cooking competition series Top Chef.