Steve Guttenberg files for divorce from wife Emily Smith

Actor Steve Guttenberg is divorcing his wife, Emily Smith, after six years of marriage.

The Police Academy star filed to end his marriage from the news anchor on Friday 4 April, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The actor cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split and did not list a date of separation - instead noting TBD (to be determined) in that section of the documents.

The estranged pair had a prenuptial agreement in place, which would determine the division of any community property assets and debts.

In his filing, the Three Men and a Baby star agreed to pay his estranged wife spousal support and requested that each party cover their own future legal fees and costs.

The pair got engaged in December 2016 and married in a private ceremony in Malibu in January 2019. They do not have any children together.

Guttenberg is known for playing Carey Mahoney in the Police Academy films from 1984 to 1987. He most recently played the role of Saul Burnstein in the TV drama Paper Empire.

Recent speculation that he was to reprise his role in Three Men and a Baby for a "granddad" sequel has been largely debunked.