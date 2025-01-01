Paul Walter Hauser teases Inside Out 3 plans

Paul Walter Hauser has heard 'Inside Out 3' is in the pipeline.

The 38-year-old actor - who voiced Embarrassment in last year's sequel to the 2015 Disney Pixar classic - is proud of the way the franchise has "resonated with people of all ages", and he's teased the possibility of a third movie in the series.

He told Comicbook.com: "Crazy, it’s nutty. I heard we might be doing another one.

"I don’t know when or how or where, but the movie just resonated with people of all ages and it really, I think what’s different about the 'Inside Out' movies from other animated films is it doesn’t really treat children as less intellectual beings.

"It really tells a funny, brilliant story, and they’ll grow with it as they get older, they’ll get some of the other jokes and it’ll find new resonance."

Disney is yet to make an official announcement regarding 'Inside Out 3'.

Hauser - whose Hollywood career is blossoming alongside his other job as a professional wrestler for Major League Wrestling (MLW) - is delighted to be involved in so many big "cinematic universes".

He added: "So I just love getting to be a part of these worlds. I mean, you look at Pixar, 'Cobra Kai', I’m in the new 'Fantastic Four' film, so Marvel, and now MLW.

"It’s like, I love joining these families and these sorts of cinematic universes that they are and getting to be some part of it. It’s been such a joy, man."

Hauser previously revealed how his role of Embarrassment - which had few lines but a lot of emotion-filled noises - was inspired by Steve Zayn in 2017's 'War for the Planet of the Apes'.

He told the Metro newspaper in July 2024: "He said very little, but he was so effective, so I was hoping to try to have a similar impact.

"They say there are no small roles, only small actors. I’m honored to have a good, small role in a really tremendous, big film."

Last summer, 'Inside Out 2' beat 'Frozen II' to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time with total box office earnings of $1.46 billion.

Director Kelsey Mann previously suggested a third 'Inside Out' film could be made as the creative possibilities within the animated franchise are endless.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Kelsey said: "I love this world. It's such a great world to play in, and ideas just kind of come from playing in this world, but for both locations and characters.

"There's so many ideas not only from the first film, but especially in this one, where I'm like, 'That's a really fun, clever idea. I don't know how it fits into this particular story, but it should be used at some point.'"

As well as the main two films - which follow youngster Riley as she navigates childhood emotions and being a teenager - Disney also released the short 'Riley's First Date?' in 2015, while spin-off series 'Dream Productions' hit Disney+ in December 2024.