Meghan, Duchess of Sussex apologises for 'overselling' luxury honey

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has apologised to customers after her limited-edition As Ever honey "oversold".

Following the official launch of her food and lifestyle brand last week, some fans expressed their disappointment that they wouldn't be receiving the Limited-Edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb they had ordered and paid for as there wasn't enough stock.

The honey, priced at $28 (£22), was "Meghan's own appreciation for the art of harvesting this natural delight at her family home in Montecito, California".

But in an email sent to customers this week, Meghan explained that the error was due to "overselling" and confirmed that those who missed out would be receiving a refund.

"I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order, and that due to overselling we are not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey. Please know the team worked very hard in every department and felt just as sad when we learned what had happened," she said in the note that has been circulating on social media. "The excitement created a volume of traffic on the site that even we couldn't have anticipated...the orders were happening so quickly that the backend of the site didn't have a chance to keep up. The Limited-Edition Honey that you purchased was, unfortunately, already sold out."

However, Meghan promised that the As Ever team is working hard on replenishing inventory and will be sending customers a future gift.

"(We) will gladly send you an item of your choosing to thank you for your understanding," the 43-year-old continued, before signing off, "As ever, Meghan."

The former Suits actress, who married Prince Harry in 2018, unveiled the first As Ever products shortly after her TV series, With Love, Meghan, streamed via Netflix in March. The entire line sold out in under an hour when it went on sale last week.