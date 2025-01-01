Simon Pegg teases bold Tom Cruise stunts in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Simon Pegg has teased the stunts Tom Cruise performs in ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ "just beggar belief".

The 55-year-old actor is due to reprise his role as I.M.F (Impossible Mission Force) technician Benji Dunn opposite Cruise’s agent Ethan Hunt in the latest instalment of the action franchise, and Pegg has now teased his co-star’s stunts will leave audiences speechless.

Speaking on a panel at AwesomeCon about ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’, he said: "For me, it was my favourite of the six ‘Missions’ that I filmed. It was my favourite to shoot.

"We were in the Arctic; we were in South Africa. The stunts Tom is doing just beggar belief. I mean, really, really dumb s***."

The ‘Hot Fuzz’ star added Cruise, 62, was always "incredibly focused" and "incredibly careful" when he performed his death-defying stunts.

Pegg continued: "A lot of people say, ‘Is he mad?’ But he's not. He's incredibly focused, and he's incredibly careful when it comes to those stunts.

"He rehearses and trains, but he does it because he actually cares so much about the cinematic experience for the audience, he will literally risk his life. Which he does, again and again, and it's kind of more inspiring to watch."

Looking to ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ - which hits cinemas next month - the ‘Shaun of the Dead’ actor said director Christopher McQuarrie had "created this beautiful arc for Ethan", and teased the movie was going to be "a heck of a ride".

He added: "But this one really is the culmination of all eight films in such a beautiful way. Christopher McQuarrie has created this beautiful arc for Ethan, and if you've seen every ‘Mission: Impossible’ film - and if you haven't, I strongly recommend you do - there will be things in ‘Final Reckoning’ that you will notice.

"There's connective tissue that just joins it all together really beautifully. Yeah, it's gonna be a heck of a ride."

‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ - which also stars Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Pom Klementieff, Hannah Waddingham and Esai Morales - picks up after 2023’s ‘Dead Reckoning’, and follows Ethan Hunt (Cruise) as he and his team desperately try to stop and all-powerful artificial intelligence known as The Entity before it’s too late for global society.

While ‘Mission: Impossible’ has become known for its impressive action and stunts, Pegg believes it is McQuarrie’s focus on "character" that has made the series successful.

He explained to Collider: "One thing McQ and Tom focus on more than anything else, more than the big set pieces, is character.

"Benji is a technician, he’s very capable and grows as an agent with each successive mission, but he will never be Ethan.

"The characters aren’t interchangeable. That’s why they work so well as a team. Each agent has their own skill set and Benji’s does not involve hanging off airplanes or leaping off tall buildings.

"Under McQ’s masterful watch, the films have become about the necessity for collaboration in the field. A mission without Ethan Hunt would likely become 'Mission: Furious Typing'."