Drew Barrymore recalls working with 'kind and safe' Val Kilmer on Batman Forever

Drew Barrymore has recalled working with the "nurturing and kind" Val Kilmer on the 1995 film Batman Forever.

In the superhero movie, the 50 First Dates actress played Sugar, the angelic assistant of Tommy Lee Jones's Harvey Dent/Two-Face, alongside Kilmer as the Caped Crusader.

During a discussion with guest Kevin Bacon on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, Barrymore remembered working with late director Joel Schumacher and Kilmer on the blockbuster.

"I was friends with Joel Schumacher, the director, who I thought of this morning because it was he and Val Kilmer that pulled me into Batman Forever," she recounted. "And Val Kilmer was so nice to me. So nurturing and kind and safe, which was a very important thing for me."

The Footloose star then guessed that feeling safe on set was "probably not that common" for the former child actress.

Barrymore replied, "Yeah, I was like, 'Nobody wants anything from me, they want things for me,' which I thought was really interesting."

Kilmer, who passed away at the age of 65 last week, played Bruce Wayne/Batman for the first and only time in Batman Forever, which also starred Nicole Kidman, Chris O'Donnell and Jim Carrey as the Riddler.

Barrymore's comments come shortly after Carrey paid tribute to his co-star, whom he described as a "generational talent".

"I'm remembering Val Kilmer today with great admiration for him as a man and as a generational talent who left us an enviable legacy of indelible acting performances," Carrey said in a statement. "His greatest artistic achievements were rivalled only by the grace and courage with which he endured his life's most challenging moments."

Kilmer was also known for films including Top Gun, Tombstone, Willow and The Doors.