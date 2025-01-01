Aimee Lou Wood felt 'exposed' while filming Sex Education

Aimee Lou Wood has admitted that she felt "exposed" while filming Sex Education.

The British actress has revealed that she felt vulnerable while filming the first season of the Netflix teen comedy-drama series, which she starred in from 2019 until its final season in 2023.

In a new interview with GQ, Aimee explained that she felt like she was the "only one" who "went to extremes" in the show's racier scenes.

The 31-year-old then compared the experience to filming her latest project, The White Lotus, in which she shares several sex scenes with co-star Walter Goggins.

Aimee revealed she discussed the subject with her other White Lotus co-stars Carrie Coon and Michelle Monaghan, who also had intimate scenes in the show, and came away feeling more comfortable.

"It made me feel so much better because what bothered me about Sex Ed, that I'm only just realising, is not what I did, it's the fact that I felt like I was the only one," Aimee admitted.

She continued, "In the first season no one else in the main cast actually went to the extremes I went to and so I think that's what made me feel exposed."

Sex Education marked Aimee's breakthrough role as she starred as Aimee Gibbs. She has since gone on to play Chelsea in the third series of The White Lotus, which began airing in February.

Elsewhere in the interview, Aimee reflected on feeling insecure after being cast as Chelsea.

"Someone told me how much (the show's creator) Mike (White) had fought for me," she told the publication. "They said 'it had to be you, no matter what HBO said.'"

Aimee continued, "It was honestly from the nicest place, but my little head goes: 'HBO didn't want me. And I know why HBO didn't want me, it's because I'm ugly.' Mike had to say 'Please let me have the ugly girl!' That was the thing that was in my head."