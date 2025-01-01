Mike White slams White Lotus composer amid bitter fallout

Mike White has slammed the composer of The White Lotus amid a bitter falling out between the two.

The hit HBO show is known almost as much for its atmospheric score as it is for the drama that appears on-screen.

But show creator White, 54, has bitterly fallen out with musician Cristóbal Tapia de Veer, 51, as the pair disagreed on the music direction for the recent third season.

Earlier this month, Tapia de Veer hit out at White in a New York Times interview - but now the showrunner has hit back, telling the Howard Stern Show, "I honestly don't know what happened, except now I'm reading his interviews because he decides to do some PR campaign about him leaving the show."

He continued, "I don't think he respected me. He wants people to know that he's edgy and dark and I'm, I don't know, like I watch reality TV. We never really even fought.

"He says we feuded. I don't think I ever had a fight with him - except for maybe some emails. It was basically me giving him notes. I don't think he liked to go through the process of getting notes from me, or wanting revisions, because he didn't respect me."

He added, "I knew he wasn't a team player and that he wanted to do it his way. I was thrown that he would go to The New York Times to s**t on me and the show three days before the finale. It was kind of a b***h move."

Tapia de Veer revealed in his interview that he had sensationally quit the smash show citing creative differences.

He claimed he clashed with White over the opening theme for the third season - and then unleashed his 'uncut' version online, but received a mixed response from fans.