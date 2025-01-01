Mariska Hargitay announces documentary about late mum, Jayne Mansfield

Mariska Hargitay has announced that she's been working on My Mom Jayne, a documentary about the life of her late mother, Hollywood icon Jayne Mansfield.

In a joint Instagram post with the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star, TV company HBO noted the project, which will premiere in June, is defined by "strength in vulnerability", and added that the documentary is about Hargitay "embracing the mother she never knew".

My Mom Jayne marks Hargitay's feature film directorial debut. The longtime actor was on a mission to get to know Mansfield on her own, as an adult, some 57 years after her mother's tragic death.

Mansfield would have turned 92 later this month.

"This movie is a labor of love and longing. It's a search for the mother I never knew, an integration of a part of myself I'd never owned, and a reclaiming of my mother's story and my own truth," Hargitay shared.

"I've always believed there is strength in vulnerability, and the process of making this film has confirmed that belief like never before."

Hargitay was just three years old when she, along with her two older brothers, survived the car wreck that killed Mansfield, then just 34, in 1967.