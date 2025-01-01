Hilary Swank shares joys of parenting at 50-plus

Hilary Swank has shared one benefit of being a new parent in her 50s - she's "much more patient".

The Million Dollar Baby star froze her eggs at age 37, became pregnant at 47, and welcomed her first children - twins - at age 48 in 2023.

While she does wish she'd started younger, Swanks confessed in a Women's Health cover story: "I'm not saying I actively waited until 47. But that was a magical time in my life, when it all culminated. It was the right time for a myriad reasons.

"I'm a very different parent than I would've been, even in my early 40s," Swank maintained.

"I'm much more understanding. I am much more, I think, interested in a different way than I would've been. I'm really interested in their brains. I'm fascinated about what makes them tick.

"And I have my career that's already established, so I'm not divided. I'm able to really sink in and be present with them and be a hands-on parent."

This week, the two-time Oscar winner and her husband Philip Schneider will celebrate the second birthdays of their daughter Aya and son Ohm.

Fans can catch more of Swank as Kelly in the third season finale of Yellowjackets.