Blake Lively co-star claims she never 'expressed discomfort' over birth scene

One of Blake Lively's It Ends With Us co-stars has claimed she never "expressed discomfort" over a birth scene.

Adam Mondschein played an obstetrician in the It Ends With Us delivery scene that Blake later alleged was problematic, and he has claimed she never raised any issues while shooting the movie.

"I'm not going to speculate as to Ms. Lively's motivations for mentioning me in the complaint," Adam said in a statement provided to the media. "Needless to say, my experience working with her is very different than the one she described in her lawsuit. Indeed, I was surprised to read her description of the scene."

Blake, 37, filed a formal complaint against her co-star and director Justin Baldoni about a number of alleged problems - including the shooting of the birth scene, which she described as "violative". She also argued it was inappropriate for Adam to have been cast, given he is close friends with Justin, 41.

The actress stated she "felt that the selection of Mr. Baldoni's friend for this intimate role, in which the actor's face and hands were in close proximity to her nearly nude genitalia for a birth scene, was invasive and humiliating.'

Adam refuted Blake's characterisation of the shoot, arguing, "Her costume included a full hospital gown, black shorts and torso-covering prosthetic to make her appear pregnant in addition to whatever personal garments she chose."

He also alleged she, "never complained or expressed discomfort at any point because nothing unusual or improper occurred".