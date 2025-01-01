Walton Goggins reveals real-life Thailand trip after first wife's suicide

Walton Goggins has revealed he took a real-life trip to Thailand after his first wife's suicide two decades ago.

The White Lotus star reflected on his "questionable" experiences in the wake of Leanne White's death in 2004.

"I had someone in my life that committed suicide," Walton, 53, told GQ. "She was my wife."

Walton and Leanne had been married for three years before she died - and the Justified actor said that when she was found dead, he believed his own life was over too as he was unable to fathom an existence without her in it.

"I thought it was really unrecoverable for me," he recalled. "Life on the other side of that."

Walton revealed he spent years wandering the globe in search of answers.

"I spent the next three years looking for an excuse - not to end it, but certainly putting myself in situations that were questionable," he said. "Not with drugs or anything like that, just life experiences and travelling. And I really went all over the world."

Incredibly, Walton said, his travels took him to many of the same Thailand locations he later visited for season three of The White Lotus, which concluded this week.

"The first island we were staying on, I realised, I've been on this road before," he said.

"I thought, God, I wish I could hug that guy. I wish I could whisper in his ear, 'You're going to be okay. Life continues, and it continues for everybody if you can just hold on and lean into it and keep walking the walk that you're walking, and keep looking for the answers'."