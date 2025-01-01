Mickey Rourke admits 'short fuse' left career 'in the toilet'

Mickey Rourke has admitted having a "short fuse" that has left his career "in the toilet".

The 91/2 Weeks star revealed he had scared off movie directors he wanted to work with - which led to his recent decision to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Mickey, 72, admitted he had signed on for the UK-based TV show because he was unable to land roles in "movies that have integrity".

"There's directors I want to work with and have them not be afraid of me and trust me for who I am today, not for the reputation I have," the star of 2008's The Wrestler told The Sun.

"I've made mistakes, many, I have nobody to blame for my ship sinking except myself."

Mickey was frank about his reasons for taking on a reality television gig, admitting it was solely to avoid acting in a "really bad" movie.

"It was between this or a really bad independent movie, and I've had it up to here with really bad independent movies," he said.

Mickey also recently described himself as having a "short fuse", which he flagged as a potential issue for his Big Brother stint.

"I don't take orders very well, but if everyone is nice and respectful we can have a good time," the actor said in his promotional intro video for the programme.

"As long as nobody pushes the envelope because the envelope has a very short fuse."