John Stamos explains Mar-a-Lago appearance after backlash

John Stamos has explained why he was at Mar-a-Lago following a backlash to his appearance at the President's estate.

The actor copped heat from fans after he was spotted at Donald Trump's Florida property last weekend.

John, 61, took to social media to explain why he was at the US President's estate, revealing he had been hired as the MC for a charity gala event.

"I accepted the invitation to emcee the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala - an evening dedicated to honoring and uplifting our frontline heroes," he wrote.

"This nonpartisan event supports The Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations, a 501(c) (3) organization that trains 350-400 nurses every year, directly addressing the critical shortage of healthcare professionals in Palm Beach County."

John took pains to further explain his appearance at the property was not "political".

"Supporting nurses isn't political - it's essential," he asserted. "These are the people who care for us and our families when we need it most, and I believe we should show up for them with the same unwavering dedication they show up with every single day."

Finally, the former Full House star added, his critics could consider donating to Democracy Forward - a nonprofit that has previously sued the Trump administration over alleged corruption.

"My values and political views remain unchanged,' John wrote. "If you don't donate to Palm Beach Ray of Hope, then please consider donating to Democracy Forward."