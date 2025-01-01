Walton Goggins has never had an argument with his teenage son

Walton Goggins has never had an argument with his 14-year-old son Augustus.

During an interview for the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on Tuesday, The White Lotus actor shared that he is planning to take a "huge" trip to Mongolia with his teenager later this year.

Reflecting on his relationship with Augustus, Walton explained that he always tries to bring his signature calm energy to parenthood.

"I've been a parent now for 14 years, and I've never had an argument with my child ever. I mean (there) was a moment when he was being an a**hole for a period of time," he told host Amanda Hirsch. "His mom, my wife (Nadia Conners) had to go out of town for a couple of days and we had a conversation about that. And about two different roads that he could go down. And one, your life would look like this, and the other, your life would look like this... This is like, 'Maybe the first big decision you're ever going to make.'"

Walton went on to recall how he remained "very measured" during the conversation with his son, which occurred around four years ago.

"I said, 'Well, you know, it's a big choice. You know, this is kinda how you've been acting and you could continue to act that way, and this is probably what your life is gonna look like,'" the 53-year-old remembered. "'Or you could wake up with gratitude, you know, and really look around and be thankful for your life and participate in our life as a family, as an active member, and your life could look like this.'"

Following the chat, Walton described how Augustus approached him during the night and promised to change his behaviour.

"He said, 'Dad, I thought about it. I've really thought about it. And I wanna wake up with a life of gratitude every day. I promise. That's what I want. I wanna be that guy.' And I just looked at him and you know, crying like everybody else," he added. "But really, I just looked at him and said, 'Wow, you are as wise as I thought you were. You are that guy. Oh, good for you. Let me shake your hand.'"

The Righteous Gemstones star and filmmaker Nadia wed in 2011.