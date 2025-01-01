I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel is 'much more brutal'

The new 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' movie is "much more brutal" than the first film, according to director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

The first movie - based on the 1973 novel of the same name by Lois Duncan - hit cinemas in 1997 and was followed by a second installment 'I Still Know What You Did Last Summer' a year later and 'I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer' in 2006 as well as a 2021 TV series - but the franchise is being revived with a new legacy sequel featuring original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Now Robinson has teased the new movie is going to be much more gory, telling PEOPLE: "[THE horror elements are] ratcheted up to a hundred in this - it's much more brutal ...

"There's definitely more methodology to every kill in this movie, unlike the first, which is kind of just him [the killer] stalking them and going after them.

"There's not a lot of gore or blood or violence in the first one. There certainly is in this one."

She added: "[We] approached it like super fans, so I think people are going to be really happy. All the things that you want to see in this movie, you're going to see in this movie ...

"We very purposefully wanted to make this movie both for fans of the original who are coming to this and excited about the easter eggs but also for a new audience that can find I Know and almost watch the first one like a prequel.

"That was very front of mind for me as we made this movie. You don't need to do any research coming into 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'.

"You just have to have a really good time."

Jennifer Love Hewitt is slated to return as Julie James in the new film alongside Freddie Prinze Jr. as Ray Bronson.

Freddie's real life wife Sarah Michelle Gellar also starred in the first film as beauty queen Helen Shivers but the character met a gory end in the first film so she won't be back for the sequel.

However, Sarah previously revealed she has been given an "unofficial" role working with Robinson.

She told PEOPLE: "My best friend is directing it, so we joke that I have an unofficial job, which is I am continuity.

"So I’m always the one telling her, 'Well, that would happen, or that wouldn’t happen with those characters,' so I do have kind of an unofficial job title."

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' followed a group of teenagers who accidently run over a man and hide his body, though a year later find themselves the prey of a killer wielding a hook.

The 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' follow-up is slated for release in July and features a handful of legacy characters alongside newcomers Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols, Billy Campbell, Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Haur-King and Gabbriette.