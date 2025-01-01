Michelle Randolph felt 'a lot of pressure' when she was cast in Scream 7

Michelle Randolph felt "a lot of pressure" when she was cast in 'Scream 7'.

The 27-year-old actress is best known for her role as Elizabeth Strafford in the 'Yellowstone' prequel series '1923' but is a big fan of the slasher franchise so wanted to make sure she kept the audience "happy" when she signed on to play an as-yet unannounced role.

She told The Playlist: "I’ve seen every single 'Scream'.

"So there was a lot of pressure to make sure we keep the audience happy."

She will be joining Anna Camp, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace and Sam Rechner as a newcomer to the ‘Scream’ franchise, while familiar faces like Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox - who plays Gale Weathers in the franchise - will be returning for the horror film.

News of the former ‘Friends’ star’s casting in the seventh instalment of the series came at the end of 2024, months after she stressed she had not officially signed on.

The 60-year-old actress told Variety in September: “I'm not officially signed on. I'm not, but there will be a ‘Scream 7’.”

Earlier last year, it was also confirmed Campbell - who has played Sidney Prescott since the original ‘Scream’ in 1996 - would also be returning to the series for the Spyglass Media movie after sitting out ‘Scream VI’ over a salary dispute.

Directed by Kevin Williamson - who wrote the script for the first flick - ‘Scream 7’ officially began principal photography in January, with the filmmaker revealing the cast and crew had an “extraordinary day” on set.

Sharing a picture of a clapperboard on Instagram, he penned: “I'm not supposed to post about ‘Scream’ and I hope @spyglassmediagr and @paramountpics will forgive me but when you have one of the best days of your life it's really hard to keep it to yourself.

“What an extraordinary day I had working with an amazing and talented cast and crew. They brought their ‘A’ game and had my back every step of the way.”

The ‘Dawson's Creek’ creator went on to pay tribute to the franchise's original director, Wes Craven - who died of a brain tumour in 2015 at the age of 76 - and stressed the legendary filmmaker was “on [his] mind though it all”.

He continued: “I'm so very grateful for this opportunity and to Wes Craven who was on my mind through it all. The profound impact he has had on my life and career is endless. What a day! I can't wait for tomorrow! #scream7.”

While plot details about ‘Scream 7’ are unknown, it is likely the movie will pit Sidney Prescott against the dreaded Ghostface once again.

The film - which is slated to hit cinemas in February 2026 - will not however include ‘Scream VI’s Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) or Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), with a scheduling conflict with the Netflix show ‘Wednesday’ preventing the former actress from appearing in the slasher.