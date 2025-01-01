Robert Pattinson eyed for villain role in Dune: Messiah

Robert Pattinson is reportedly being eyed for the chief villain role in the next Dune movie.

Dune director Denis Villeneuve has reportedly set his sights on The Batman actor, although no formal offer has been made, according to Deadline. Sources told the publication that there is strong interest in Pattinson playing the chief villain role of Scytale.

If he joins the cast, the Twilight actor would star alongside returning cast members Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Zendaya as Paul Atreides, Princess Irulan and Chani.

The British actor recently worked with Zendaya on the romance film The Drama.

Frank Herbert's 1969 novel Dune Messiah is set 12 years after the events of Dune. In the book, Paul is now the Emperor and married to Princess Irulan, while maintaining a relationship with his concubine, Chani.

It has yet to be confirmed if Dune: Part Two stars Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, and Rebecca Ferguson will return for the third instalment.

Villeneuve, who directed the first two Dune films in 2021 and 2024, is expected to shoot Dune Messiah this summer, ahead of a cinema release in December 2026.

The Arrival director has indicated that it will be his final Dune film before he moves on to different projects.

Pattinson most recently appeared in Bong Joon Ho's sci-fi Mickey 17 and is currently filming Christopher Nolan's star-studded epic The Odyssey. His upcoming projects include Die, My Love, alongside Jennifer Lawrence, and the long-awaited Batman sequel.