Steven Spielberg pays tribute to 'deeply loyal' publicist Marvin Levy following his death

Steven Spielberg has paid tribute to his longtime Oscar-winning publicist Marvin Levy.

Levy, a renowned marketing and communications executive, passed away on 7 April at the age of 96.

He worked with Spielberg and his Amblin Entertainment company for many years, advising on the marketing campaigns for his films like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Schindler's List and Lincoln.

He was the first and only publicist to ever win an Honorary Academy Award, which he accepted in 2018 at the age of 90.

In a statement, the Indiana Jones filmmaker described Levy's death as "a huge loss" for himself and the movie industry at large.

"There are many talented PR executives, but Marvin was one of a kind," Spielberg said. "For over 50 years, he was a deeply loyal and exceptional collaborator who was respected and appreciated by all those who were lucky enough to learn from his counsel. When it came to handling the press, he had no peer.

"Through countless films, TV series, Amblin events, awards campaigns and our public relations strategy - this is where Marvin came alive. He loved his work and was endlessly enthusiastic about our business. He was creative, innovative and respected for his knowledge and honesty. He was excited to figure out new and better ways to present films to audiences. As a result, he was the first and only publicist to receive an Academy Award."

Levy worked with Spielberg from 1977's Close Encounters of the Third Kind to 2017's The Post.

Outside of his collaborations with the legendary filmmaker, Levy also helped market films such as Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Taxi Driver, Men in Black, Shrek and Gladiator.

Levy, who retired in 2024, is survived by his wife Carol and their sons Don and Doug.