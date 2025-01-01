Kevin Bacon and Elizabeth McGovern fell asleep standing up while filming She's Having a Baby

Kevin Bacon and Elizabeth McGovern filmed the wedding scene in She's Having a Baby for such a long time they fell asleep standing up.

The Footloose actor and Downton Abbey actress starred alongside each other in John Hughes's 1988 romantic comedy, which tells the story of young newlyweds Jake and Kristy.

During Bacon's recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, McGovern sent in a video message in which she recalled being so tired during the making of the wedding scene that she fell asleep standing up.

"One of my memories of She's Having a Baby was the wedding scene, which John Hughes, being the artistic auteur he was, took so long to shoot that by the time Jake told Kristy his wedding vows, she was standing up in a wedding gown, completely asleep," she shared. "I think if we checked in on those two today, they'd still be married. Kevin, I've loved working with you on that."

The A Few Good Men actor reacted to his former co-star's story, admitting that he also succumbed to his tiredness during that shoot.

"I think we shot that scene for 24 hours," Bacon told Barrymore. "And she's not kidding, it's the only time in my life I've ever fallen asleep standing up like a horse."

In addition to She's Having a Baby, Hughes is well known for writing and directing classic '80s movies, including Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

Bacon appeared on the talk show to promote his new TV show, The Bondsman, which is now streaming on Prime Video.