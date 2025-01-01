Law Roach reveals details of Zendaya and Tom Holland's wedding

Law Roach has revealed details of Zendaya and Tom Holland's wedding.

The actors sparked engagement rumours in early January when Zendaya flashed a large diamond ring on her wedding finger at this year's Golden Globes.

Speaking to E! News at the Fashion Trust Awards on Tuesday, Zendaya's longtime stylist Law revealed details about the upcoming nuptials and shared that he will be involved in the big day.

"It's far away," he said of the wedding. "They're both doing a bunch of movies this year and there's a lot of premieres next year so you'll see a lot of red carpets."

The fashion guru - who has styled the Euphoria star since 2011 - then joked he was preparing for an eventful 2026, saying, "I'm resting up for 2026".

Law's comment comes shortly after Tom's father, Dominic Holland, divulged details of the engagement.

"He had purchased a ring," he wrote on his Patreon on 10 January. "He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter."

He added, "Tom had everything planned out... When, where, how, what to say, what to wear."

Zendaya and the British actor first met on the set of 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, and they have been romantically linked since 2021.

The couple have kept their relationship relatively low-key, and don't attend each other's red carpet events.