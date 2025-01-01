Arden Cho announces she is engaged

Arden Cho has announced that she is engaged after saying "Yes" last month.

The 39-year-old Teen Wolf star was overjoyed when her partner surprised her and asked if she would be his wife.

While the American actress has not revealed the name of her husband-to-be, she has shared details about him in an Instagram post that hints he works in the medical field.

Sharing a collection of photographs of herself with her fiancé on a beach after he got down on one knee, as well as a close-up of her impressive engagement ring, the star wrote, "Spoiler alert: I said yes!"

She continued, "Life's wild, love is wilder. He fixes bones, I tell stories. He's the calm to my chaos-the steady hand in my whirlwind life. Thank you for surprising me with the most magical night in my favourite place. We found our way to forever, together. 3.31.25."

Giving insight into the engagement, Cho went on, "Cut to: Me at the airport, low-key upset because he bailed on me to go through TSA PreCheck while I was stuck in the CLEAR line.

"Normally, he always wants to go together, so I was like, 'Okay, I guess I'll see you in the lounge? Weirdo.'

"Turns out, he wasn't being weird - he was nervously smuggling a ring through security like a dorky little spy, worried I'd spot it. (I was suspicious when he texted my friend about 'her surprise birthday dinner,' and now it all makes sense.)

"I was so sure he didn't have a ring - glad to be wrong this time. Thank you for all the efforts, from baby and my friends.. I'm a lucky gal!"

She concluded, "Bad actor, but I love him even more for it."