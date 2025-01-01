Anjelica Huston reveals secret cancer battle

Anjelica Huston has revealed she secretly battled cancer.

The legendary 73-year-old actress was diagnosed with the disease soon after the release of her 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

On Thursday, the star opened up about her health to reveal she had secretly fought the disease while adding she wanted to keep the specific kind of cancer she battled private.

She told PEOPLE, "That was a very serious moment for me. I managed to survive it, and I'm proud of myself."

She continued, "It's not something that came lightly. It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn't do, of places I shouldn't go.

"One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things."

The Addams Family icon disclosed that she was "in the clear", saying, "I'm at the four-year mark, and that means so much to me.

"It's a fantastic thing. I'm very proud of myself, and I've been very lucky. My doctors have been wonderful."

And explaining why she had decided to be open about her health battle, she revealed, "Sometimes you feel like you don't want to talk about it for the obvious reasons, but there's a lot to be said for talking about it and getting it out there and celebrating the fact that one's come through.

"Life is tenuous and wonderful. It also gives you the idea that the world is big and you can somehow match up to it. That you're ready for whatever happens."