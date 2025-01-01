Mickey Rourke warned over homophobic remarks on Celebrity Big Brother

Mickey Rourke has received a warning from Celebrity Big Brother after making a series of "homophobic" comments aimed at his housemate JoJo Siwa.

According to the BBC, interactions between the actor and the openly gay internet personality have been laced with Rourke's "offensive and unacceptable" language.

Producers ultimately stepped in with a warning that "further language or behaviour of this nature could lead to you being removed from the Big Brother house".

In one interaction, Rourke asked Siwa if she was interested in boys or girls, to which Siwa responded, "Girls. My partner is non-binary." Rourke then told Siwa, "If I stay longer than four days, you won't be gay anymore."

On another occasion, Rourke said, "I need a fag", then pointed to Siwa and said, "I'm not talking to you."

Rourke also openly strategised on the reality competition that he was "going to vote the lesbian out real quick".

Following the producers' warning, Rourke was apologetic.

"I apologise. I don't have dishonourable intentions. I'm just talking smack, you know. I wasn't taking it all so serious," he told producers.

The actor also apologised to Siwa, saying, "I've got a habit of having a short fuse. And I don't mean nothing by it."

Siwa replied, "I appreciate your apology."