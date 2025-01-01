Khloé Kardashian recalls 'sheltering' Kendall and Kylie Jenner from Lamar Odom divorce

Khloé Kardashian has recalled how she "sheltered" Kendall and Kylie Jenner from her divorce from Lamar Odom to "preserve their innocence".

During an earlier episode of season six of The Kardashians, Khloé reunited with ex-husband Lamar to return some of his belongings following their split in 2013.

But in the series finale that aired on Thursday, Kendall and Kylie sat their older sister down to debrief about the emotional reunion.

They also pressed the entrepreneur as to why she appeared to have a "coldness" about her and "hostility" towards the former NBA player.

"I didn't wanna ruin that for them and I just wanted to preserve as much of their innocence as I could," Khloé said of her divorce in a confessional. "It wasn't that you were being blatantly mean or rude, it was just like, are you thinking people are gonna judge the way you handle it? Or is it that you're more guarded? I don't know."

Khloé went on to recall how she was very anxious during her meeting with Lamar.

"The tardiness, the sweating, things that maybe are triggers for me. And I just was like, I have to get through this," the 40-year-old explained. "Maybe I'm so used to people nitpicking the smallest gesture I do, and I'm like, I don't want anyone to read into this too much 'cause it's not like that, but also a lot of it is a defence mechanism that I just am like - be a b**ch."

However, Kendall did acknowledge the "trauma" Khloé experienced when she was married to Lamar.

After tying the knot in 2009, the Good American co-founder halted divorce proceedings when the sportsman was hospitalised for an overdose in October 2015. The union was finally dissolved in 2016.

Khloé also referenced her complicated relationship with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two children.

"I don't disagree with Kendall. I think I definitely could have been nicer, or my tone could have been softer. But also, there's so much going on. I can't even explain the emotions, the thoughts - the very last time I saw this person was very contentious and negative. It wasn't good. So, no, is this my best moment in life? No," she added.