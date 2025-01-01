Tom Hiddleston teases Loki's return in Avengers: Doomsday

Tom Hiddleston has addressed his upcoming return as Loki in Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel executives announced the massive cast line-up for the next Avengers film during a five-and-an-half-hour livestream in late March, confirming the return of Marvel mainstays such as Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth, Sebastian Stan, and Paul Rudd.

Breaking his silence on the announcement, the British actor expressed his excitement that his Loki chapter is not yet over.

"(I'm) very, very excited," Hiddleston told presenter Max Balegde on the red carpet at the Olivier Awards. "It's really remarkable that I can talk about it because mostly I'm in a position of knowing and not being able to say anything... it's been an extraordinary chapter of my life playing Loki, and it's not over yet."

Hiddleston made his debut as the Norse god of mischief 14 years ago in 2011's Thor, starring Hemsworth as the title character. He reprised the role in the following two Thor films as well as The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

He made a post-credits cameo as Loki in 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and most recently appeared as his long-running character in season two of the Loki TV series in 2023.

Avengers: Doomsday is in currently in production in London. In addition to Hemsworth, Stan and Rudd, Hiddleston will be reunited with previous Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr. - in a new role as Victor Von Doom - and Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America.

The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on 1 May 2026.