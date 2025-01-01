James Toback ordered to pay $1.7 billion following sexual assault trial

Disgraced writer-director James Toback has been ordered to pay a staggering $1.68 billion (£1.3 billion) to his sexual assault victims.

Following a week-long trial in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, the Oscar-nominated Bugsy writer was held responsible for sexual assault, false imprisonment, coercion, and psychological abuse.

In the landmark verdict, the jury awarded 40 women a total of $280 million (£218 million) in compensatory damages and $1.4 billion (£1 billion) for punitive damages, according to their legal representatives at Nix Patterson LLP.

"This verdict is about justice. But more importantly, It's about taking power back from the abusers - and their enablers - and returning it to those he tried to control and silence," said Brad Beckworth, lead counsel for the plaintiffs, in a statement.

"Today, a jury from the greater New York Community spoke very clearly and sent a message that reverberates far beyond this courtroom: no one is above accountability. The (#MeToo) movement is not over. There is more work to do."

Toback was first accused of sexual misconduct during the height of the #MeToo movement in October 2017 and subsequently more than 200 women came forward with allegations about him.

During the trial, 20 women testified in person while 20 more video depositions were played for the jury. According to their testimony, the filmmaker repeatedly approached women on the streets of New York, promised them parts in his features, and lured them into private meetings where the sexual abuse took place.

According to Variety, the 80-year-old did not show up for pre-trial hearings or attend the trial. He previously issued a blanket denial in which he insisted all of his sexual activity had been consensual.

He has yet to comment on the verdict.