Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut Eleanor the Great to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Scarlett Johansson's feature directorial debut Eleanor the Great will premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in May.

Cannes bosses unveiled the official selection for the 2025 edition on Thursday, revealing that the Avengers actress will make her debut as a director during the prestigious French festival.

Eleanor the Great stars June Squibb and tells the story of a 90-year-old Floridian woman who strikes up an unlikely friendship with a 19-year-old student when she moves to New York City.

The film was not selected for the official competition and will be screened in the festival's Un Certain Regard section instead.

Johansson isn't the only actor making their directorial debut in that section - Babygirl star Harris Dickinson will premiere his first feature Urchin, which follows a drifter on the streets of London played by Frank Dillane.

The big titles in this year's competition include Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme, starring Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton and Michael Cera, Richard Linklater's French film Nouvelle Vague, starring Guillaume Marbeck and Zoey Deutch, and Ari Aster's Eddington, which features a star-studded cast including Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler.

Other movies competing for the Palme d'Or include The History of Sound, starring Paul Mescal and Josh O'Connor, Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value, Kelly Reichardt's The Mastermind, and Alpha by Julia Ducournau, who previously won the Palme d'Or for Titane in 2021.

French actress Juliette Binoche serves as this year's jury president. Her fellow jurors have yet to be unveiled.

As previously announced, Tom Cruise's latest action movie, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, will have its premiere out of competition during the festival, which runs between 13 and 24 May.