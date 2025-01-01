Saturday Night Live to launch U.K. edition in 2026

Saturday Night Live is set to launch a U.K. edition in 2026.

It was announced on Thursday that the iconic late-night sketch show will arrive in the U.K. sometime next year in partnership with Sky.

Lorne Michaels, who created the original NBC series, will executive produce the U.K. version and audiences can expect the same live show format that the U.S. edition has been famous for since 1975.

In a new statement, Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios and Chief Content Officer at Sky, praised the "masterful" Michaels.

"For over 50 years Saturday Night Live has held a unique position in TV and in our collective culture, reflecting and creating the global conversation all under the masterful comedic guidance of Lorne Michaels," she said.

"The show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to U.K. audiences next year - all live from London on Saturday night."

The line-up is yet to be announced, although Sky bosses have teased "a core cast of the funniest British comedians around".

The show will be available on Sky Max and the streaming service Now when it premieres in 2026.

Further details on the premiere date and cast will be announced in the coming months.

The original SNL is known for its star-studded cast, which over the years has included the likes of Eddie Murphy, Kristen Wiig, Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Tina Fey, John Belushi, Will Ferrell and Bill Hader.

The U.K. is not the first nation to launch a version of the sketch show, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in October. Versions previously aired in Germany, Italy, Spain and Russia, while the South Korean iteration is still ongoing.