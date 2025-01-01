Teddi Mellencamp's dad is planning her burial amid brain cancer battle

Teddi Mellencamp has revealed that her dad is planning her burial.

Earlier this month, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum announced that her brain cancer had reached stage four.

Speaking on the latest episode of her Two T's in a Pod podcast, Teddi revealed that she had recently spoken to her musician father John Mellencamp about where she would be buried.

"Yesterday my dad calls 11 times in a row. Finally, I answer, I'm like, 'I'm in the bath. Let me live a little,'" the 43-year-old recalled of their conversation. "He goes, 'I just want to make sure you're going to be in our group family mausoleum.'"

The reality star then revealed she asked John if her three children, Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, five, who she shares with estranged husband Edwin Arroyave, would also have a place in the mausoleum.

"He's like, 'Well, there's going to be the top five and then we're gonna have little areas around it, and then that's where everyone's going to get buried,'" Teddi said.

When she asked her father if she had to decide where to be buried at that moment, the reality star said he told her, "You're doing your will right now, so you may as well put it in there."

Teddi then revealed that she would have to travel to her birth state of Indiana to see her grave and joked that she would have the words "hot girls never die" engraved on the headstone.

The TV personality, who was diagnosed with melanoma in 2022, announced in February that she had been hospitalised for multiple brain tumours and would be undergoing surgery and radiotherapy.

She has since revealed that more tumours have been found in her brain and lungs and that the cancer has progressed to stage four.